Formula Growth Ltd. Lowers Holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Formula Growth Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNG. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 450,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 67,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 97,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 52,043 shares during the period.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UNG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,099,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,402,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.