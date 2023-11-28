Formula Growth Ltd. Makes New $183,000 Investment in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 667,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,991,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 61,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 74,489 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NYSE NOVA traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 1,488,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.