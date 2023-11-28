Formula Growth Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Formula Growth Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 219,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,600 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Traeger were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Traeger by 133,627.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,496,000 after buying an additional 139,787,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Traeger by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,134,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after purchasing an additional 103,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,060,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 498,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Traeger by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 510,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Traeger by 615.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Stock Performance

COOK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 39,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. Traeger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.97 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $31,376.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,413,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,175,072.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Traeger news, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $31,376.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,413,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,175,072.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 6,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $27,504.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 946,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,769.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,211 shares of company stock valued at $229,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

