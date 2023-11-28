Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 544 shares.The stock last traded at $59.27 and had previously closed at $59.75.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

