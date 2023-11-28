Fort L.P. Buys New Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP now owns 863,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

NYSE CCEP traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,951. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

