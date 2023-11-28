Fort L.P. Buys Shares of 2,504 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DLB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.91. 61,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,167. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.44 and a 1-year high of $91.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.36. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock worth $6,645,687 in the last 90 days. 39.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

