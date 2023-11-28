Fort L.P. Buys Shares of 3,400 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 3,263.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 922,313 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 153.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 375,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 1,083.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 374,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.65. 38,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,513. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $68.67. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $86.53.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $1.1876 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

