Fort L.P. Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 104.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 35.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,863.00 to $2,933.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,797.63.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2,613.19. 25,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,571.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,519.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $40.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

