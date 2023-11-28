Fort L.P. Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Western Union by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 294.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. 518,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,611. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. Western Union’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WU shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

