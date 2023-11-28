Fort L.P. Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

Incyte stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,976. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $86.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Incyte

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.