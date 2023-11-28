Fort L.P. Makes New $239,000 Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,666 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 59.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of VMware by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in VMware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.91. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

