Fort L.P. Makes New Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Graco by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Graco Price Performance

Graco stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,990. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.23 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.64.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $3,739,060. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.