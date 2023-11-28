Fort L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,917 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,339,000 after buying an additional 1,577,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,896,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 739.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,017,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after purchasing an additional 896,370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 100.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after purchasing an additional 850,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 35.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,295,000 after purchasing an additional 607,887 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,041. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average is $101.16. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

