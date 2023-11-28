Fort L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fort L.P. lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.8 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.40. 183,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.48. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.19 and a fifty-two week high of $436.24.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

