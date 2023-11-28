Fort L.P. Sells 195 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 7.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 91,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,815. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

