Fort L.P. Sells 424 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at $288,658,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,695,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 925,843.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,282 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 89.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,607,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,048 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 103.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,628,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,144,000 after purchasing an additional 827,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.78. 250,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,970. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

