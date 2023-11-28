Fort L.P. Sells 807 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,474,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,736,000 after purchasing an additional 756,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,049,000 after purchasing an additional 344,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after buying an additional 319,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mplx by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,140,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,804,000 after buying an additional 744,323 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Mplx Trading Up 0.0 %

MPLX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.16. 249,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.42%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

