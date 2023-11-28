Fort L.P. Takes $234,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $205,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.55. 1,301,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $2,226,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,307.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,295 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,879 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.78.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

