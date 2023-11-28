Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 436.6% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 449,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 121.4% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Melius began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,646 shares in the company, valued at $30,688,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,636 shares of company stock valued at $75,654,734 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

