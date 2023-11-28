Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 5,079 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 7,208,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,106,000 after acquiring an additional 972,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,711,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 84.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,605,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 735,822 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,398,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 731,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 132.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 924,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 527,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 102,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,622. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

