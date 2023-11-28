Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 3,182 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after buying an additional 707,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,239,000 after buying an additional 618,478 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $79.54. 164,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,299. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

