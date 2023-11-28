Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,060 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.00. The stock had a trading volume of 67,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,581. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $464.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

