Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.95. 219,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.91. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $201.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.