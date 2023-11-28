Founders Financial Securities LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at PepsiCo
In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PEP traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $169.44. The company had a trading volume of 610,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,992. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.51.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
