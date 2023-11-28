Founders Financial Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,782 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 86,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,208 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.89. 662,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

