Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 2,300 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after buying an additional 819,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,090,060,000 after buying an additional 383,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $972,995,000 after buying an additional 389,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after buying an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

NYSE GM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,755,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,569,877. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

