Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 7,014 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $725,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,287,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 998,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

