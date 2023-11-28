Founders Financial Securities LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 6,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 109,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,714,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.72. 3,330,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,631,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,356 shares of company stock worth $23,396,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.