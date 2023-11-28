Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.02) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 81.86% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Frasers Group
Frasers Group Stock Performance
Frasers Group Company Profile
Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.
