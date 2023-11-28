Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.02) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 81.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Frasers Group stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 882 ($11.14). 299,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,058. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 882.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 819.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 774.99. Frasers Group has a one year low of GBX 661 ($8.35) and a one year high of GBX 921.75 ($11.64).

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

