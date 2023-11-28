Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Freehold Royalties stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,348. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

