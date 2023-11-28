Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
Freehold Royalties stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,348. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Freehold Royalties
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Invest in Esports
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.