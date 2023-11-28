Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FMS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($44.51) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Societe Generale raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FMS stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 146,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 114,151 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

