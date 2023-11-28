FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,203 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 58.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 115,718 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 77.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,951,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 852,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 39.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,531,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after buying an additional 4,145,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,584. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.