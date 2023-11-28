FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,955 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 3.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 1.7% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 7.6% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FMAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,636 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $479.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.