fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 3.2%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 616,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 14,158,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 28.92% and a negative return on equity of 75.63%. The firm had revenue of $320.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in fuboTV by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 39,676 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in fuboTV by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 22,294 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

