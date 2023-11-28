Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Fuel Tech Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 4.27. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

