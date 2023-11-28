Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $363.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $363.20.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $431.40 on Tuesday. Gartner has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $432.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,140 shares of company stock worth $35,420,368. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Gartner by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

