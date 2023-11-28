GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Raised to $17.75 at Jefferies Financial Group

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.22 to $17.75 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

GDS opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.62. GDS has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GDS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GDS by 366.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,878 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in GDS by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,630,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 707,149 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in GDS by 511.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 594,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter worth about $8,292,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

