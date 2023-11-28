Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 7,733.3% in November

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 7,733.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Geely Automobile Trading Down 2.4 %
Geely Automobile stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.29. 21,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $33.98.
About Geely Automobile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geely Automobile
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.