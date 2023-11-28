Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 7,733.3% in November

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 7,733.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Down 2.4 %

Geely Automobile stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.29. 21,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $33.98.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

About Geely Automobile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.