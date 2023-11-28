General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $119.40. 519,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,319. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

