General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,392 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.58. 3,755,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,569,877. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

