General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Lessened by Natixis

Natixis lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,018 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.08% of General Motors worth $44,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 819,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after purchasing an additional 383,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after acquiring an additional 389,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.65. 9,182,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,593,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

