Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Lowered by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.27. The stock had a trading volume of 128,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

