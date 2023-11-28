Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $81.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.22.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter worth $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GKOS opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.36. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

