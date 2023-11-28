Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.07

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 78.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. 204,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,511. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

