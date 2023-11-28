Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 78.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

GBDC stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,103. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after buying an additional 1,568,572 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 521,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 204,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 191,948 shares in the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

