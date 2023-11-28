Goodman Advisory Group LLC Buys 201,861 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 243,206.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,861 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 2.5% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,563,516. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.