Goodman Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 35,645.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 68.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.11. 964,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,726. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

