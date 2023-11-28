Goodman Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,528. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

