Goodman Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,223 shares of company stock valued at $17,442,076. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.74. 31,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

