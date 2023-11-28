Goodman Advisory Group LLC Makes New $7.50 Million Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 132,259 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,000. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for approximately 2.8% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,256 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.4% during the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 453,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,988. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

